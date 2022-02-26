Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.72). 26,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 500,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.75).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £40.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.
About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)
