Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.72). 26,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 500,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.75).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £40.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

