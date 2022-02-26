Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Apollo Medical stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 779,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

