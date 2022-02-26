Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Down 27%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) fell 27% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.97. 311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

About Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

