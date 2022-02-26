AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Barclays

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

