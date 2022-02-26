Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $189.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

