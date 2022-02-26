Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $135.72. 7,782,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,153. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

