Apron Network Price Reaches $0.0112 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $172,811.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

