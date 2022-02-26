Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.74

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.74 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 3883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.