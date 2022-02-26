Aragon Court Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.41 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $65,824.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

