Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of FUV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $21.42.
Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
