Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $21.42.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.