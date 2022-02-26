Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.82

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 5555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

