Argus (ARGUS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argus has a market cap of $899.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Argus

