Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 87,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 147,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
