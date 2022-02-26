Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,311 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SITM opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.