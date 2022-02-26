Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

