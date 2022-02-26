Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 121751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23.
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
