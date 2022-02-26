Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 3657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

