ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 5,998,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,339. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ASE Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

