Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

