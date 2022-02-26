Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of AGO traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,812. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

