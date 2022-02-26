Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 4402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

