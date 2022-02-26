AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

