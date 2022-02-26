AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
