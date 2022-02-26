Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Astrotech during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

