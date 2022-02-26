Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Aterian alerts:

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.