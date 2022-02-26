ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 1155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.16.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

