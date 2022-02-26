Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target Raised to €6.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIOSF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

