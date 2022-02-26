Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Creative Planning increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.