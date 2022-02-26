Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,411 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $179.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

