Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Markel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,255.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,077.41 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,252.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.