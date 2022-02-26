Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

