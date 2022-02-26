Atria Investments LLC Purchases 856 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $518.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

