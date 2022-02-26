Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1417901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50.

In related news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 75,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

