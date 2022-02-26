Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

