Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.38. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

