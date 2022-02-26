Autohome Inc. (ATHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

ATHM stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Autohome by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

