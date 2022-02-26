Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $91,003.55 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALV opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

