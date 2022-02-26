Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $103,363.61 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

