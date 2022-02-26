Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.28

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 7800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

