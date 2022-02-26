Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.28

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 7800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.
In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
