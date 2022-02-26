Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 148.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating) shares were up 148.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.35). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.12. The firm has a market cap of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)
