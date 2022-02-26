Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Avnet worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth $710,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

