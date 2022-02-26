Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £50,450 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($68,611.45).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,143 ($15.54) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,660 ($49.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,517.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -53.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.66) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

