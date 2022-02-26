Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $63.84

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.84, but opened at $57.21. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 1,722 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

