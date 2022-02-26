Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXON stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,184. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.