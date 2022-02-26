Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $57.08. 936,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,587. Axonics has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,430,000 after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

