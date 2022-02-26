B. Riley Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.85 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

