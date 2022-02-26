B. Riley Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target to $23.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

American Software stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

