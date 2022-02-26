BAE Systems plc (BA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.20 on June 1st

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 653 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 569.47. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

