Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

