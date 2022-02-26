Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Ball has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ball by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ball by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ball by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

