Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets.

